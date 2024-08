Donald Trump is returning — at least for one night — to do a live interview Monday on X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U. S. Capitol. Trump and Elon Musk, X's owner, are slated to have what the tech titan has termed a “live conversation” at 8 p. m. Eastern Time that will be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!” Musk is soliciting X users to pose their own questions.