Thursday, April 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, April 8 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News, April 8 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV, and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2021 8:12 IST
Breaking News, April 8 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News, April 8 | LIVE

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS APRIL 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 08, 2021 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

  • Apr 08, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mumbai lockdown: Thin crowd at Byculla vegetable market as police security tightens

  • Apr 08, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    More than 9 crore COVID19 vaccine doses administered, till now: Ministry of Health

  • Apr 08, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

  • Apr 08, 2021 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    11 cattle cross over from Pakistan into J&K's Poonch; handed back

    Nearly a dozen cattle crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and were later handed back to Pakistan Army, officials said on Wednesday. A total of 11 bovines from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir inadvertently crossed into this side in Poonch sector and were caught by the Indian Army, the officials said.

Top News

Latest News