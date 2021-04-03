Breaking News April 3 | LIVE

Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2021 7:59 IST
  • Apr 03, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    COVID Scare: All schools to remain closed in Palghar district from April 5 till further notice

    Palghar District Collector Manik Gursal has ordered closure of schools from April 5 till further notice in view of rising COVID-19 cases

  • Apr 03, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US Capitol locked down due to security incident: US Media

  • Apr 03, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Attack on a couple travelling by bus to Bengaluru, 4 arrested

    Four persons arrested in connection with an attack on a couple travelling by bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru by a group of people. The incident took place near Pumpwell, said Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner

