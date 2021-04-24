Breaking News April 24

Saturday, April 24, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2021 8:03 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 146 million, including more than 3,098,883 fatalities. More than 124,013,702 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

  • Apr 24, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Oxygen Express train with 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in UP

  • Apr 24, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    UP: Ghaziabad gurdwara provides oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients

  • Apr 24, 2021 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    US lifts pause on use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

  • Apr 24, 2021 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Covid-19 continues to disrupt essential health services: WHO

  • Apr 24, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Glacier burst near India-China border in Uttarakhand, govt on high alert

    A glacier burst near India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday night, authorities said adding that there has been no loss of life or damage reported yet. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the water level in the Rishi Ganga river has risen by two feet. The Central government is monitoring the situation and has alerted all the stakeholders for rescue operations.

  • Apr 24, 2021 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi: Man held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

    A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly storing oxygen gas cylinders at his house in southwest Delhi's Dashrathpuri in violation of rules, police said.

  • Apr 24, 2021 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Amit Shah announces 12000 bed capacity covid hospital in Gandhinagar

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a 1200-bed hospital will be set up by DRDO in Gandhinagar at helipad ground in collaboration with Tata Trust.

  • Apr 24, 2021 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Bengaluru Civic body appoints 24 nodal officers to oversee 12 crematoriums

    The second wave of covid 19 has spiked the number of daily cremations in B'luru crematoriums. There have been complaints about overcharging. To address the same, Bengaluru civic body has appointed 24 nodal officers

     

