Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2020 8:38 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 58 million, including 1,386,334 fatalities. As many as 40,464,377 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking News 22 November

  • Nov 22, 2020 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Lurin Jyoti Gogoi resigns as AASU general secy

    Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, general secretary of the influential All Assam Students Union, announced his resignation on Saturday night. Addressing the 17th convention of AASU here, Gogoi said he is quitting but did not cite any reason for the decision.

    "After much deliberation, I have taken this decision and I request all of you to help me to bid adieu to ASSU.

    "Not for my personal interest I am resigning. I know there are risks and challenges in my future action. I seek the blessings of the people of Assam," the PhD scholar of Dibrugarh University said.

  • Nov 22, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    4 'criminals' held in Ghaziabad

    Four suspected criminals have been arrested and properties of five others have been seized as part of a crackdown in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said.

    Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that stringent action would be initiated against all "criminals", 132 of whom had been been identified so far after the operation started on October 18.

    Four alleged contract killers -- Anil Painda, Manoj Sharma, Vipin Mishra and Arpan Chaudhary -- have been arrested. Illegal properties of five gangsters worth Rs 15 crore have been seized, the officer said. 

  • Nov 22, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Terrorism is a menace, it has no religion: Vice Prez M Venkaiah Naidu

  • Nov 22, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Haryana: 2 persons were arrested for making fake COVID-19 test reports in Gurugram

