20 Indian soldiers martyred in violent face-off with China at LAC in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

In a huge development, it has come to light that at least 20 Army personnel were martyred in a violent face-off at LAC with China, The number of casualties is feared to increase. During the confrontation at Line of Actual Control at Ladakh, 43 Chinese soldiers were killed as well. There are also reports of Indian soldiers going missing during the flare-up.

What happened at the LAC?

In a dramatic escalation of border issue between India and China, army personnel of both the countries clashed at LAC in Ladakh.

Tall claims and hollow threats have been issued from Chinese side all throughout Tuesday. Editor-in-Chief of Global Times Hu Xijin even dared to advise India against being "arrogant".

The tension was building up at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for last few weeks. The Chinese side was taking invalid objection as India attempted to improve border infrastructure within its own borders. There were physical clashes between the two armies but Monday's events were unprecedented in recent past as casualties did not occur on India-China border for last 45 years.

India Did NOT Cross LAC, China disturbed status quo: MEA

On Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs put the onus squarely on China and stressed that Indian troops had not crossed the Line of Actual Control.

"On late-evening & night of June 15,a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side," said MEA.

The ministry made it clear that though India wanted peace at its borders, it was committed to safeguarding India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Top levels of governments, Indian Army go in a huddle

Prior to the statement from the MEA, the day saw frantic activity as top brass of Indian Government and Indian Army went into a huddle to decide future course of action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Army Chief General MM Naravne cancelled his Pathankot tour and kept an eye on the situation in Ladakh. He met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him. The meeting took place at Rajnath Singh's residence and Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat was present as well.

