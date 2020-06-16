India did not cross LAC, China disturbed status quo at border: Foreign Ministry

Image Source : PTI (FILE) India did not cross LAC, China changed status quo at border: Foreign Ministry (Representative image)

Ministry of External Affairs squarely held China responsible for flare up at Line of Actual Control (LAC) while maintaining that Indian forces did NOT cross the LAC. The MEA made it clear that India does want peace at its borders but it was fully committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"On late-evening&night of June 15,a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side," the MEA was quoted as saying by the ANI.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," added MEA

"We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement further said.

What happened at the LAC?

In a dramatic escalation of border issue between India and China, army personnel of both the countries clashed at LAC in Ladakh. The clash caused death of an Indian Army officer and two soldires. Though it was initially reported that 5 Chinese soldiers were dead and 11 were injured, China's state-run Global Times claimed that there was no confirmation about injuries or casualties on the Chinese side.

Tall claims and hollow threats have been issued from Chinese side all throughout Tuesday. Editor-in-Chief of Global Times Hu Xijin even dared to advise India against being "arrogant".

The tension was building up at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for last few weeks. The Chinese side was taking invalid objection as India attempted to improve border infrastructure within its own borders. There were physical clashes between the two armies but Monday's events were unprecedented in recent past as casualties did not occur on India-China border for last 45 years.

Indian Army top brass goes in a huddle:

On Tuesday, top levels of government and Indian armed forces went in a huddle to review the situation in Ladakh. Army Chief General Naravane cancelled his tour to Pathankot to consider situation in Ladakh. PM Narendra Modi was kept an eye on the situation as well. Earlier in the day. PM Modi was briefed by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh. The Defence Minister then met General Naravane and Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat at his residence.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar who briefed him on the situation.

