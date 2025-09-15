Gujarat High Court receives bomb threat, search operation underway Gujarat HC receives bomb threat: Soon after getting information about the bomb threat, police reached the spot and started the investigation. Sola police said the whole team is doing the search operations at the court premises.

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat via e-mail and soon after getting information about the bomb threat, police reached the spot and started the investigation. Sola police said the whole team is doing the search operations at the court premises.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat via e-mail and soon after getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and started investihgation. Sola police said the whole team is doing the search operationsat the court premises.

Gujarat High Court receives bomb threat email

In another development, the Bombay High Court administration received a bomb threat email last week, which created panic and led to suspension of hearings, police said.

Following the email, the high court complex was evacuated and a search operation was launched, officials said.

"The threat email was received on the official email address of the Bombay High Court, which warned of a bomb blast in the building," an official said.

After being informed, police personnel rushed to the high court and all the judges, lawyers, staff and visitors were asked to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure, he said.

"The building was evacuated as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a search operation is currently underway with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad," the official added.

Various prominent establishments and schools in the city had received similar bomb threats in the recent past, he said, adding that there was no need to panic.

Delhi High Court receives bomb threat email

Prior to that, the Delhi High Court also received a bomb threat email, prompting the police and other agencies to launch a search operation there. The email said three bombs have been placed in judges’ rooms/court complex and everyone should vacate the court complex by 2 pm, according to police.

Also Read:

Bomb threat to Delhi's Taj Palace hotel, Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh declared hoax