Image Source : INDIA TV 15 dead as roof collapses at cremation ground in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar

At least 15 people died when a roof collapsed at a cremation ground in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar on Sunday. Meanwhile, 40 others were rescued from the debris.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and instructed officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report.

"I have instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," he said.

