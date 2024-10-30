Breaking: Gangster Landa Harike's aide Gursharan killed in encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a significant development, gangster Landa Harike's close aide Gursharan was killed in encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar. The encounter took place near Beas of Amritsar. On encounter of two accused in the murder of a trader in Beas, DIG Satinder Singh said, "A murder of a trader was committed under the Beas Police Station limits. After the murder, its responsibility was taken by Landa Harike. Three accused were arrested in the case. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they had hid their weapons near the river here. When Police brought two of the three accused here, they pushed the police personnel to pick up their weapons and started firing at police."

He said during the encounter, one accused named Gursharan died and the second accused Paras jumped into Beas River and escaped. "One pistol has been recovered. We are seeing how many shots were fired. We are taking the help of Kapurthala Police and Tarn Taran Police to find the accused who has escaped," he added.

It should be noted that Landa Harike was declared a terrorist involved in various terrorist activities, murder and extortion cases. Moreover, Satta Naushera was linked to Landa in several extortion and murder cases.