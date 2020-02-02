Two unidentified men fire gunshots at Jamia Millia Islamia University gate

BREAKING: Firing at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia

Two unidentified men riding scooty opened fire at gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Sunday night. One of them was wearing a red jacket, as per eyewitnesses. Two rounds of firing were heard by those present at the university gate at the time of the incident. Nobody is believed to be injured in the attack.

This is the second firing incident reported form an anti-CAA protest in the national capital in two days. On Saturday, a man had opened fire at a CAA protest rally at Shaheen Bagh.

The firing at Jamia Millia Islamia comes hours after the Election Commission ordered the transfer of DCP Chinmoy Biswas, the cop under whose jurisdiction both Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh fall.

On January 30, a youth had fired a gunshot at an anti-CAA protestor during a demonstration in Jamia Nagar, close to the site of Sunday's shooting.

ALSO READ | Jamia firing: University to pay for treatment of injured student, says VC

ALSO READ | CBSE marksheet of Jamia shooter is fake, claims senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan