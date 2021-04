Image Source : PTI BREAKING: Earthquake in Patna

BREAKING: An earthquake hit Bihar capital Patna Monday night. The tremors were felt in many areas including Araria and Kishanganj around 9 pm. No immediate casualties or damage was reported.

On February 15, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake had hit Patna. The epicenter of this earthquake was 20 km northwest of Nalanda and was at a depth of 5km.

