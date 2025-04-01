Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Leh in Ladakh, no damage reported Earthquake today: Ladakh and its capital, Ladakh, both lie in the Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 shook Ladakh's Leh on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology, with slight tremors felt across several areas.

Earthquake in Ladakh

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/04/2025 17:38:42 IST, Lat: 35.37 N, Long: 76.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," a post by the National Center for Seismology on X said. Leh and Ladakh both lie in Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes. Lying in the tectonically active Himalayas region, Leh and Ladakh are prone to frequent tremors.