Earthquake jolts Manipur; tremors also felt in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram

Image Source : @TWITTER FILE

An earthquake jolted Manipur on Monday. The magnitude of the quake was said to be 5.4 on the Richter Scale. Tremors were also felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit 13 kilometers southwest of Moirang. The tremors, felt at 8.12 pm today, were 40 kilometers in depth.

No immediate reports of any casualties or damage were reported.

Image Source : NATIONAL CENTER FOR SEISMOLOGY Earthquake jolts Manipur; tremors felt in Northeastern states

Manipur had experienced tremors on May 22 as well. The quake struck 43 kilometers east of Ukhrul at 03.26 am. The magnitude was measured to be 3.6 on the Richter Scale. Earlier on May 15, an earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital, which was the fourth since April 12. On May 18, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba while mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

