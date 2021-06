Follow us on Image Source : PTI 4.6-magnitude eaarthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh Tuesday night. Tremors were felt occurred at 10:14 pm in Tawang, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed.

There were no immediate casualties or damage reported.

On Sunday, a low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 struck the national capital. The quake had its epicentre in Punjabi Bagh area at a depth of 7 km. It struck at 12.02 pm.

