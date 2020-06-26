Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announces

Image Source : PTI FILE

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced. The decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Delhi on Thursday became India's worst-hit city as it surpassed Mumbai in the number of cases. Over 75,000 cases have been reported in Delhi. Out of these, 60 percent recovered while about 2,400 people succumbed to the highly-infectious disease.

Of the 26,000 active cases in the national capital, about 20,000 people are at home while 6,000 are being treated at various hospitals. "There are 13,500 beds available in Delhi but only 6,000 are in use. We are comfortable as far as the number of beds is concerned," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, found infected with coronavirus this month, was discharged from a private hospital today. Jain was administered plasma therapy at Max Hospital in Saket. Before that, he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage