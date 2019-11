Delhi LG approves urbanisation of 79 villages Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday approved the urbanisation of 79 villages to facilitate conferring/recognising ownership rights to the residents of unauthorized colonies. Baijal also ordered withdrawal of cases u/s 81 of Delhi Land Reform Act in cases of unauthorized colonies.

