Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for coronavirus. Earlier on Monday, the chief minister had complained of mild fever and sore throat. The 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, an official said.

Concerns over Kejriwal's health sparked more so because he has a history of diabetes. He is reportedly on insulin and other medications. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.

Kejriwal suffers from chronic cough as well and was last seen addressing a digital press conference on Sunday morning.

"Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. He will undergo the COVID-19 test Tuesday. He is also diabetic," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that the coronavirus cases in the national capital are likely to reach 5.5 lakh by the end of July.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have surged past 27,000 while the death toll has surged to 761.

