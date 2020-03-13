Coronavirus: Supreme Court to hear only urgent matters

Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would hear only urgent matters in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country (PTI file photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would hear only urgent matters for hearing, in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"On reviewing the advisory issued by the Government of India and in view of the opinion of public health experts including medical professionals and also considering the safety and welfare of all visitors, litigants, lawyers, court staff, security, maintenance and support staff, student interns and media professionals, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the courts shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of benches as may be found appropriate," the SC said in a notification.

"In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court on Friday decided that it would take up only urgent matters for hearing for the time being. "It is hereby notified that no persons except the lawyers who are going to act in the matter, ie either for arguments or for making oral submissions or to assist along with one litigant only, shall be permitted in the court room," the SC note added.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has steeply risen over the last few days, as the pandemic disrupts the normal life in the country. Several state governments have ordered the closing down of schools and colleges and the Centre has suspended the Indian visas issued to foreign nationals till April 15, in a bid to minimise the spread of virus and check the situation.

The government has further appealed all citizens to avoid mass-gatherings.

The global count of coronavirus cases, meanwhile, has breached the 5,000-mark, with the maximum number of deaths reported from China, Italy and Iran.

Also read: Bihar shuts down schools, colleges till March 31