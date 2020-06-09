Image Source : PTI BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit dies of coronavirus

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit has died of the coronavirus infection. He passed away at his home today. The chief engineer in the water supply department was 55-years-old.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229) and Delhi (29,943).

At least 50,085 cases have been recorded in Mumbai alone. Active cases in the city are at 26,345 while the death toll stands at 1,702. After Mumbai, Thane reported the most number of cases at 13,528 with active cases at 8,110 and total deaths at 336. The recovery rate in the state is 46.28% while the mortality rate is at 3.57%.

Earlier today, the BMC made amendments to the circular of extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken with respect to easing of the restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown. As per new guidelines, shops will be allowed to stay open for full working hours for six days a week, except for market complexes and malls. However, shops will remain closed on Sundays. Earlier, shops were permitted to open till 5 pm only.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage