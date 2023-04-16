'Breaking Barriers to Trade': Smriti Irani lauds role of women in business development

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking Barriers to Trade: Chapter Two India

New Delhi: Women entrepreneurs from India, UK and Uganda, gathered in New Delhi for a business conference on Saturday, wherein high-profile speakers including a UK ex-minister, High Commissioners emphasised the role of women in business.

The conference held in the national capital aimed to empower women entrepreneurs and women who are thinking of becoming entrepreneurs - by providing them with a collaborative ecosystem, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities to expand their businesses.

During the event titled- "Breaking Barriers to Trade: Chapter Two India", Rt. Hon. Baroness Verma, Member of the House of Lords UK, noted that women have been playing a key role in business development across the world and added "We need to break the barriers in order to export globally".

"We host a trilogy under the Global Influence brand aimed at women entrepreneurs or women who are looking to start a business. These events are aimed at women from all backgrounds and are diverse and inclusive. The flagship event started in Uganda and continues into Delhi and will conclude its first trilogy in London," according to the statement released by the organisation.

"We aim to facilitate access to markets that result in women being able to widen their networks and to do business in a collaborative and informative way. Our mission is to take away the barriers for women and help towards achieving equality and equity for women across the globe," it added.

Smriti Irani also joins the event

Notably, besides, global leaders, Union Minister Smriti Irani also joined the event virtually.

Irani, who has been minister of Women and Child Development since 2019 in the Indian government, also pointed out the issues faced by women in workplaces, especially in business. Also, she lauded the organisation for arranging such workshops for women's empowerment.

