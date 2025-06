Breaking: Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight AI-159 cancelled due to technical glitch This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited and will be added soon.

New Delhi:

Air India’s AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to London was cancelled on Monday due to a technical fault, airline officials said.

This comes just days after a tragic crash involving another Air India flight departing from Ahmedabad, prompting heightened scrutiny of flight operations and maintenance protocols.

