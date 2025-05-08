Brazilian President speaks with PM Modi, expresses support to India in fight against terrorism Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Lula da Silva also talked about examining opportunities for fortifying their bilateral ties.

New Delhi:

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Wednesday that in a recent phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Lula da Silva reaffirmed his nation's steadfast support for India in its war against terrorism. The president of Brazil expressed sympathy to the victims' families and denounced the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he commended India's efforts in Operation Sindoor, a military operation that the Indian government initiated to eradicate terrorist groups from the area.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said, "President Lula de Silva of Brazil called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India."

"He expressed support and solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. PM thanked President Lula for his condolences. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening the India-Brazil bilateral strategic partnership."

There is a lot of tension between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, in a joint press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Army, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that in response to the targeted attack on terrorist bases by India with Operation Sindoor, Pakistan tried to attack some army bases in northern and western India with drones and missiles on the night of May 7-8. These attacks were foiled by the Indian air defence system. The debris we found is proof of Pakistani attacks.

On the other hand, the army said that Pakistan is firing heavily with mortars and artillery on the Line of Control (LoC) without any reason. Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing on the Line of Control by using mortars and heavy-calibre artillery in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors of the LoC. 16 people died in this. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to this attack by Pakistan.