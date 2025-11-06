Brazilian model from Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' press conference reacts: 'What madness is this...' Congress Rahul Gandhi cited electoral list data from Haryana to claim that 25 lakh entries were "fake" and the poll victory in the state was "stolen" from the Congress party in 2024 Assembly elections.

New Delhi:

Brazilian model and influencer, identified as Larissa, is shocked after her old picture of her went viral, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed it during a press conference, alleging that her picture was used to commit voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi displayed an image on the screen with the title "Yeh kaun hai?" and claimed that the picture of a woman, whom he identified as a Brazilian model, appeared 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai constituency under different names such as Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati.

Brazilian model reacts

After her photo went viral, Larissa released a video on social media. Although she spoke in Portuguese, an AI-generated translation of her remarks indicated that she was shocked to learn about the alleged misuse of her image in the voter fraud controversy. The AI assistant Grok translated her reaction, clarifying that Larissa was appalled by the situation and denied any involvement or misuse of her photograph.

"Guys, I'm going to tell you a joke. This is so crazy! An old photo of mine is being used to vote in India. Imagine, this photo was taken when I was about 20 years old, 18 years old, and now that same photo of mine is being used as an Indian voter! What madness is this, what world are we living in?" she said.

Larissa further said that a journalist contacted her for an interview. She described the entire situation as unbelievable and bizarre, saying, "Then a reporter called me, wanting to know about this thing. He even called my job to set up an interview with me. I didn't answer, so he found my Instagram and called me there. Now, someone totally unrelated, a friend of mine from another city, sent me a screenshot. I'll show it here; you won't believe it."

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on the BJP over alleged electoral irregularities in Haryana, making a sensational claim that a "Brazilian model" was allegedly voted as "Seema", "Sweety" and others in the state's voter list, a remark he dubbed as part of his new "H-bomb" (Haryana bomb) revelations.

Showing the photograph of the woman he claimed was a Brazilian model, he said she is "one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana, which is proof of a centralised operation".

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes. Who is this lady?... She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names. That means this is a centralised operation. The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana..."

Gandhi also claimed that approximately 5.21 lakh voter entries were found to be suspicious, with the same photo being used with different names in many places. He said, "This is not just a technical error; it is a systematic fraud."

