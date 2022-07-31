Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
Brain dead patient donates lungs, heart and kidney at Delhi AIIMS to 5 people

Delhi news: A 36-year-old brain-dead patient donated his organs to save around five lives.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2022 8:45 IST
Highlights

  • A 36-year-old brain dead patient donated his organs to save the five lives
  • AIIMS Delhi carried out a successful second lung transplant of a woman on Saturday after donation
  • Brain dead patient's liver was transplanted in a patient suffering from liver cancer

Delhi news updates: The All India India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, has carried out a successful second lung transplant of a woman on Saturday (July 30). 

A 36-year-old brain dead patient donated his organs to save the five lives.

Amresh Chand, a resident from Uttar Pradesh, had sustained severe head injury after being hit by an auto rickshaw on July 27 near Jaitpur. He was rushed to the trauma centre and was operated, but declared brain dead the next day.

A team of doctors and transplant coordinators at AIIMS, counselled his family members to donate his organs. The entire procedure of organ retrieval and transplantation started at 11.30 pm on Friday (July 29) and went on till noon on Saturday.

His liver was transplanted in a patient suffering from liver cancer. Of the two kindeys, one was transplanted in a patient at AIIMS, while the other was given to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences through National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

The donated heart was allocated to R&R hospital, and one kidney to ILBS hospital through NOTTO. Liver, lungs and one kidney was transplanted in recepients at AIIMS Delhi.

"The effective coordination between the treating doctors ,ORBO coordinators, transplant team, forensic department, various organ retrieval teams and the police department made the entire process seamless and smooth that has resulted in saving five young lives," said AIIMS.

Dr Aarti Vij, the Head of the Organ transplant and retrieval organisation at AIIMS Delhi said, "It is very sad to see a young life lost like this. Amresh's family has suffered an irreplaceable loss, but their willingness to donate his organs and light others lives bears testimony to the fact that goodness prevails even at the darkest of times".

