India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has emerged as a key component of the country’s precision-strike capabilities, with its reported combat performance during Operation Sindoor bringing renewed attention to its speed, accuracy and lethality. As India expands its missile programme, the focus is now on BrahMos-NG -- the lighter, longer-range next-generation variant.

In an exclusive interview, Dr Jaiterath R Joshi, Director General of BrahMos, said the missile’s operational deployment during Operation Sindoor demonstrated its effectiveness in a real-time combat environment. He also outlined ongoing efforts to develop BrahMos-NG, extend the missile’s range and build a broader domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

“BrahMos is a very powerful and deadly missile,” Joshi said, adding that its combination of speed, accuracy and firepower makes it an important force multiplier for India.

Operation Sindoor: When BrahMos made its combat debut

Operation Sindoor marked a significant milestone for the BrahMos programme, with the missile being used in a real-time combat environment for the first time, according to Joshi.

He said BrahMos was deployed against strategic targets in Pakistan and described its performance as a demonstration of the missile’s battlefield effectiveness.

"During Operation Sindoor, the entire world saw how this missile carried out devastating strikes,” Joshi said. He also claimed that Pakistan’s air defence systems failed to detect any of the BrahMos missiles deployed during the operation.

"The enemy’s air defence systems could not detect even a single BrahMos," he said. Joshi added that the missile’s role in Operation Sindoor had significantly strengthened its reputation as a combat-proven weapon.

“Whenever Operation Sindoor is discussed, BrahMos is inevitably part of the conversation,” he said.

The missile was also deployed from the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fighter aircraft during the operation. Joshi said the air-launched version played a major role in the strikes, highlighting the advantage of combining the aircraft’s operational reach with BrahMos’ precision-strike capabilities.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Dr Jaiterath R Joshi, Director General of BrahMos missile program

What makes BrahMos a formidable weapon?

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile designed for precision strikes against land and maritime targets. Its speed, accuracy and versatility allow it to operate across multiple combat platforms.

Joshi explained that supersonic missiles travel faster than the speed of sound, while hypersonic missiles operate at significantly higher speeds.

He described BrahMos as a highly effective weapon in live combat situations, with its speed making interception difficult for enemy air defence systems.

The missile can be deployed in land-attack and anti-ship roles, giving the armed forces the ability to engage both ground-based strategic targets and naval assets.

BrahMos has been inducted into the Army, Navy and Air Force, with different variants developed for land-based, ship-based and air-launched operations.

Joshi said the missile’s ability to operate across these platforms makes it a valuable component of India’s network-centric warfare capabilities.

BrahMos-NG: Smaller, lighter but equally lethal

One of the most significant developments in the BrahMos programme is the next-generation BrahMos-NG, or Next Generation, missile.

Joshi described BrahMos-NG as a more compact and technologically advanced version of the existing missile, designed to retain its lethality while reducing its size and weight.

“BrahMos-NG is a sleeker missile. It uses advanced composite technologies,” he said.

According to Joshi, the missile is expected to be around 60 per cent lighter than the existing BrahMos, although its final specifications are still being evaluated.

He said the development programme remains at the design and analysis stage, with scientists and engineers working on new technologies and reviewing the missile’s configuration.

“The lethality will remain the same, but its size will be reduced,” Joshi said.

The smaller design is expected to allow BrahMos-NG to be integrated onto the wings of fighter aircraft, rather than relying on the existing configuration in which the Su-30MKI carries the missile beneath its fuselage.

Joshi said a fighter aircraft equipped with BrahMos-NG could potentially carry two to four missiles, depending on its configuration and operational requirements.

The development could therefore expand the Indian Air Force's ability to conduct precision strikes while increasing the number of weapons available during a single sortie.

BrahMos missile range: Is 1,500 km possible?

Extending the missile’s range is another major priority for the BrahMos programme. Joshi confirmed that a range-extension programme is already underway, with work progressing on a longer-range version of the missile.

He said the original BrahMos had a range of 290 kilometres, while the development programme is focused on extending its reach.

"The range-extension programme is already underway. We are working on it," Joshi said.

However, he said the exact range of the proposed missile cannot be disclosed due to the ongoing nature of the programme. When asked about reports and discussions of a potential 1,500-kilometre range, Joshi said the final range had not yet been determined.

“Whether it will be 1,500 kilometres or 1,200 kilometres, we cannot clearly say at this stage,” he said.

He added that the programme’s roadmap was still at the conceptual stage and that more details would be shared once the development process progresses.

A universal missile for Army, Navy, Air Force

BrahMos has been developed as a multi-platform weapon, with variants available for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The missile can be launched from land-based systems, warships and fighter aircraft. Joshi also referred to testing involving submarine-based deployment.

He said the missile’s different variants could provide greater flexibility to the armed forces, allowing them to select the most suitable platform depending on the operational situation.

"BrahMos is a universal missile. The entire ecosystem can use it," he said.

Joshi explained that the Army and Navy could potentially exchange compatible missile systems depending on their requirements, while the Air Force would use a lighter version designed for aircraft.

He added that operating across platforms would strengthen coordination between the three services and improve their ability to conduct network-centric warfare.

The programme’s broader objective, he said, is to create an integrated missile ecosystem that can support India’s operational requirements while reducing dependence on imported defence equipment.

India’s BrahMos manufacturing ecosystem

Joshi said the BrahMos programme was also an example of India’s push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. BrahMos Aerospace works with around 200-220 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which supply components and other items for the missile programme.

He said technology transfer arrangements had also helped Indian industrial partners manufacture components that are subsequently integrated into the missile system.

BrahMos to the world: From the Philippines to Southeast Asia

BrahMos has also emerged as an important part of India’s defence export strategy. Joshi said India had supplied a shore-based BrahMos missile system to the Philippines in 2022 and that several other countries had expressed interest in the missile.

He confirmed that India had supplied the system to the Philippines and said there were additional enquiries from international markets, including countries in Southeast Asia.

What future holds for BrahMos?

The future of the BrahMos programme will depend on three key developments: the completion of BrahMos-NG, the successful extension of the missile’s range and the expansion of its deployment across India’s armed forces.

The lighter variant could allow fighter aircraft to carry more missiles, while the range-extension programme could expand the distances at which the weapon can engage targets.

At the same time, the continued integration of BrahMos across land, sea and air platforms is expected to strengthen India’s ability to coordinate precision strikes across different operational environments.

Joshi said the programme was being developed with both domestic security requirements and international markets in mind.

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