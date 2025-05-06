BrahMos Missile: The 'Brahmastra' in India's arsenal capable of destroying targets upto 800 km The BrahMos missile is renowned for its unmatched speed and precision, making it one of the most advanced cruise missiles in the world. Capable of travelling at speeds between Mach 2.8 and 3.0, it is nearly three times faster than traditional subsonic cruise missiles.

New Delhi:

The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, draws its name from the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, symbolising a blend of cultural heritage and strategic cooperation. Its Indian namesake, the Brahmaputra, is linked to Brahma, the Hindu god of creation, aligning the missile symbolically with divine authority, wisdom, and balance.

This mythological reference deepens with the parallel to the Brahmastra, a legendary weapon from Indian epics, known for its devastating power and use only under dire circumstances. In this light, the BrahMos is cast not merely as a weapon of war, but as a disciplined, precise instrument of deterrence —a modern-day Brahmastra representing controlled strength and moral restraint.

The ballistic missile in India's arsenal holds significance in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahlagam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, when terrorists from across the border shot dead 26 innocent civilians in cold blood and fears of it spilling over into the a military offensive against Pakistan by India.

Strategically, BrahMos stands out for its supersonic speed, accuracy, and multi-platform versatility, aligning with India's doctrine of credible minimum deterrence. Its capability for surgical strikes rather than mass destruction reinforces a message of measured force. The missile’s joint development also symbolises India's defence autonomy and global partnerships, particularly with Russia, and sends a powerful message of technological maturity and geopolitical balance. With its mythological resonance and modern prowess, BrahMos is not only a military asset but a symbolic assertion of India's cultural identity and strategic intent on the global stage.

Go-to-weapon platform for surgical operations

The BrahMos missile is renowned for its unmatched speed and precision, making it one of the most advanced cruise missiles in the world. Capable of travelling at speeds between Mach 2.8 and 3.0, it is nearly three times faster than traditional subsonic cruise missiles, drastically reducing the enemy’s reaction time. This high velocity enables it to penetrate even the most sophisticated air defence systems, ensuring greater strike success.

Equally impressive is its pinpoint accuracy, with the ability to hit targets within a few meters of deviation, making it ideal for precision strikes on high-value and time-sensitive targets. Together, these attributes allow BrahMos to serve as a formidable tool for both strategic deterrence and surgical operations, reinforcing India’s capability for swift and decisive response.

Major R&D in BrahMos

Recent developments in the BrahMos missile program reflect India’s push to enhance its strategic reach, strike capability, and technological edge. One of the most significant advancements is the ongoing work on BrahMos-II, a hypersonic variant expected to reach speeds of Mach 6 to Mach 7, significantly outpacing current models and further reducing enemy response time.

Additionally, the range of the existing BrahMos has been extended beyond the original 290 km limit, following India's entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)—with new variants now capable of striking targets up to 450–800 km away. There are also efforts to increase payload flexibility, allowing integration of advanced warheads for both land-attack and anti-ship roles, and improving stealth and manoeuvrability to evade modern air defences. These upgrades, alongside integration with newer platforms like the Sukhoi Su-30mki and future naval vessels, are poised to make BrahMos a more lethal and adaptive asset in India’s strategic arsenal.

The last firing was carried out from April 12-15, 2025, somewhere in the Bay of Bengal, with ranges of 800 km achieved. The next firing is scheduled in November 2025 to further fine-tune the stealth and accuracy of the weapon platform.

Strategic impact

The Brahmos missile is considered a game changer for several reasons: