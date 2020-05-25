Image Source : ANI Brahmaputra water level rising by 2 cm every hour due to incessant rainfall in Guwahati

Following incessant rainfall in Assam, the water level of the Brahmaputra river is rising every hour in Guwahati. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sarat Chandra Kalita, a Central Water Commission official said, "Water level is rising by 2 cm every hour today. It has been increasing since May 16, because of rain".

Assam: Water level of the Brahmaputra river is rising every hour in Guwahati due to heavy rainfall in the state. Sarat Chandra Kalita, a Central Water Commission official says, "Water level is rising by 2 cm every hour today. It has been increasing since May 16, because of rain". pic.twitter.com/ZBAelWkUht — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, National Highway 12 connecting Agia and Lakhipur in Goalpara district was washed away by flash floods due to heavy rainfall in Meghalaya, yesterday.

Assam: National Highway 12 connecting Agia and Lakhipur in Goalpara district was washed away by flash floods due to heavy rainfall in Meghalaya, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3Y9zPJh5ax — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday instructed all deputy commissioners to form separate cells to carry out rescue and relief operations during floods.

In an official release, Sonowal said that the state government is fighting against COVID-19 and flood and erosion situation simultaneously.

"He has already directed all deputy commissioners to set up separate cells to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously during flood," the release said.

Every year, Assam witnesses several waves of flood that cause huge loss to people along with state's economy and agriculture.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage