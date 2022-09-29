Boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri: School kids, govt officials, among several missing

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Close to 100 people were on the boat when it sank.

Several people went missing after a boat carrying several government officials and school students capsized in Brahmaputra river in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday. Nearly 100 passengers were allegedly travelling on that boat, said officials. Locals said that the boat also had 10 motorcycles in it.

The Bhashani-bound boat hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town, and capsized, an official said, adding that 15 people have been rescued so far.

Several school children were on board and none have been rescued so far, he said. Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, along with a land record official and an office staff were also travelling on the boat to survey an erosion-hit area. Das remains missing, while the two others managed to swim to safety. Locals launched a rescue operation with country boats. Divers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed, another official at Guwahati said.

