Brahma Kumaris marks Dadi Prakashmani's 18th death anniversary with over 10,000 blood donation camps

New Delhi:

In a remarkable display of service and unity, the Brahma Kumaris organisation has successfully organised a massive three-day blood donation campaign in India and Nepal to commemorate the 18th death anniversary of the revered spiritual leader, Rajyogini Dadi Prakashmani. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and the lives it can save. More than 10,000 blood donation camps were set up across both countries, with over 400 camps alone in the Delhi-NCR region.

Potential for a world record

The sheer scale of the blood donation camps has brought attention to the possibility of breaking a world record. With over 10,000 camps organised in just three days, this event is on track to be recognised by Guinness World Records, provided it continues to grow in scale. The overwhelming success of this initiative showcases the power of collective action for a noble cause.

Purpose of the blood donation campaign

The primary goal of these blood donation camps is to raise public awareness about the life-saving importance of blood donation. By educating people about how blood donation can save countless lives, the Brahma Kumaris is encouraging citizens of all ages to contribute to this critical cause. The camps were open to healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 70, emphasising that anyone in good health can donate blood.

The Brahma Kumaris believes that voluntary blood donation is a vital service that saves innumerable lives every day. Not only do these camps ensure a steady and healthy supply of blood to hospitals, but they also serve as platforms for spreading awareness about the importance of blood donation, particularly among the younger generation.

A message of service, unity and compassion

The blood donation drives organised by the Brahma Kumaris are not just about providing blood to hospitals—they are a call to action, urging people to engage in acts of service, unity, and compassion. These values are essential in maintaining the social fabric of any community, and the organisation hopes to instil these principles in society at large.

The organisation has been actively involved in humanitarian and social service activities for years, and this campaign is part of their ongoing commitment to creating a more compassionate and connected world.

The blood donation campaign, which ran from August 22 to August 25, 2025, was held to coincide with the World Brotherhood Day, a day that emphasises unity and peace across the globe. As part of their efforts to meet the growing need for blood and aim for a Guinness World Record, the Brahma Kumaris have set a remarkable precedent for global cooperation in the realm of social service.