OPINION | Boycotting Bihar polls: Lalu will never allow this extreme step RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav threatened to boycott Bihar assembly polls if the opposition’s voice on special intensive revision is not heard. He alleged that names of several lakh voters will be removed in Bihar, and if such a move takes place, there was no reason in contesting elections.

New Delhi:

For the first time, the Election Commission replied to allegations being made about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, “Should bogus votes be allowed in violation of the Constitution?. Should the Commission be swayed by attacks (by the opposition), and allow bogus votes to be cast in the name of electors who are deceased, permanently shifted, enrolled at two or more places…Some beginning had to be made from somewhere and this special intensive revision will be carried in all states in a phased manner.”

In Bihar, nearly 99 per cent of the total electors have been covered by this special intensive revision exercise, and over 91.3 per cent forms have been received and digitised. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that there was “vote theft” in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Election Commission described it as “baseless and an afterthought”.

The EC said: “It is highly unfortunate that rather than filing an election petition as per law, or if filed, awaiting verdict of high court, he has not only made baseless allegations but also chosen to threaten EC, which is a constitutional body”. The EC pointed out that defeated Congress candidates did not file a single election petition to challenge the result, despite the law allowing them to do so within 45 days of declaration of result. Other, however did file 10 election petitions in the High Court”.

On Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav threatened to boycott Bihar assembly polls if the opposition’s voice on special intensive revision is not heard. He alleged that names of several lakh voters will be removed in Bihar, and if such a move takes place, there was no reason in contesting elections. Tejashwi Yadav said he would speak on this with like-minded opposition party leaders.

Till Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s complaint was that the Election Commission was not replying to their allegations. When the Election Commission clarified that only names of those who are dead, or have shifted residence from Bihar, or who are illegal infiltrators, or who are fake voters or who have registered their names twice in the electoral list, will be removed, the picture is now clear. There should be no opposition to such a legally valid move.

It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to remove such names from the voters’ list. If any elector’s name is removed though he or she is alive, or has not shifted, or is not an infiltration, he or she will get 30 days’ time to file objections. What more can the Election Commission do beyond this? As far as boycotting election is concerned, I don’t think Tejashwi Yadav will go to this extreme step. Boycotting elections under present circumstances in Bihar will give a clean field to Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party. PK will get the chance to occupy RJD’s base in Bihar and Lalu Yadav will never allow this to happen.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Islamic scholars, maulanas and imams in Delhi’s Haryana Bhavan on Thursday. More than 60 Islamic scholars took part. Apart from Mohan Bhagwat, other RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosbale, Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar also participated in the three-hour-long meeting. The maulanas aired their grievances before RSS leaders. Bhagwat told the maulanas what Hindus expect from Muslim brethren and how the chasm could be narrowed between both communities. All India Imam Organisation chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, both the communities want to leave in peace and brotherhood and want India to become a world power.

The maulanas spoke openly in the presence of RSS leaders, like bulldozer action, mob lynching in the name of cow protection, boycott of Muslim traders, forcing minorities to prove their identities or the amended Waqf law. Bhagwat listened to their viewpoints and assured that the RSS would raise the voice of Muslims at all levels. He said, it would be better if religious leaders live in harmony and avoid giving hate speeches.

The RSS chief and its top leadership speaking to Muslim leaders is a positive sign. There should be more such meetings so that suspicious and grievances could be removed. This dialogue should continue with those Muslim leaders also, who have more recognition in their own community and who have a wider base. There must be efforts from both side to curb fringe elements that indulge in spreading hate. Mohan Bhagwat’s policy is on the right path, his intentions are clear and such a move must be appreciated.

