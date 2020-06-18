Boycott Chinese food, ban restaurants, Ramdas Athawale says amid India-China border tensions

Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Boycott Chinese food, ban Chinese Restaurants, Ramdas Athawale says amid India-China border tensions

Amid rising tension at India-China border, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded the banning of Chinese food and restaurants selling Chinese foods. "Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food," ANI quoted Ramdas Athawale as saying.

India on Thursday cautioned China against making "exaggerated and untenable claims" to the Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian troops were killed in the clash Monday night that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.

Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/PoY0Udfule — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on Thursday, an Indian confederation of small and midsize companies called for a boycott of 500 Chinese goods including toys and textiles to express “strong criticism” of China's alleged aggression in Ladakh.

Image Source : AP PHOTO A truck carrying the coffin of Indian army officer Colonel B. Santosh Babu arrives in Suryapet, about 140 kilometers from Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Babu was among the twenty Indian troops who were martyred in the clash Monday night that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.

The call for a boycott followed protests Wednesday in New Delhi where demonstrators destroyed items they said were made in China while chanting “China get out.”

The Himalayan clash has fanned anti-Chinese sentiments already running high due to the coronavirus.

