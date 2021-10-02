Follow us on Image Source : ANI Boxer Lenny Da Gama, footballer Denzil Franco join Trinamool Congress in Goa

Boxing champion Lenny Da Gama and former Indian football defender Denzil Franco on Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa.

Earlier, Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from the Congress, had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Wednesday. He joined the party in presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders such as Sougata Ray and Subrata Mukherjee.

Former Congress MP from Assam's Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev had also joined the TMC in August this year. She has been assigned to look after TMC's affairs in Tripura.

A month later Sushmita Dev was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

