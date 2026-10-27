'Bound to be some tamasha': Sonia Gandhi on upcoming memoir, says 'now it's my turn to tell my story'

New Delhi:

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday (October 26) said she decided to write her upcoming biography, "Belonging: A Journey of Love," to correct inaccuracies and exaggerations about her life, expressing hope that the book would change how people perceive her. Saying that others had spent decades telling her story, Sonia Gandhi remarked that it was now her turn to share her own account. She added with a smile that the memoir, scheduled for release next month, was bound to create some "tamasha" (commotion) when it comes out.

'Now it's my turn: Sonia Gandhi

In a post on X, the CPP Chairperson shared a video in which she spoke about her decision to write the memoir. The post was captioned, "There's bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my "story", now it’s my turn."

In the 1.28-minute video, Gandhi recalled that she had been against her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, becoming Prime Minister.

She said that a lot had been written about her over the years, but much of it was either incorrect, invented or exaggerated. "When... when then my husband was asked to become Prime Minister, which I was totally against. Well, I felt that since a lot had been written about me, and a lot of it was not quite correct, or you know, it was either invented or exaggerated. So, it gave me a feel of being able to now put down my story and describe facts and things as they were—as they really were. Or let us say my, not version, I wouldn't say version, but my story," she said.

She also acknowledged that the memoir could lead readers to reassess their opinions of her, saying that reactions were part of writing a book or being in public life.

"People have different views. Some people may change their view about me; some people's view may become worse. But that's, uh, what it is. That's what happens when you write a book, or when you are in public life. There's bound to be a tamasha," she further said.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir

The memoir, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, chronicles Sonia Gandhi's journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance that brought her to India to the personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country.

The memoir, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, chronicles Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, and traces her journey to Cambridge, where in 1965 she met Rajiv Gandhi.

The memoir recounts her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and her introduction to her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as well as her efforts to adjust to life in India, including learning Hindi, wearing saris and adapting to Indian food and culture.

It covers the major tragedies that transformed the Gandhi family, including the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

The memoir also delves into political events surrounding the Congress-led alliance's victory in the 2004 elections, when Sonia Gandhi declined to become prime minister and instead led the party and its alliance, which governed India for a decade.

Also Read

Sonia Gandhi's memoir to be published by Harper Collins after Penguin House backs out