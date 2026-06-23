'Boss Scam': All about the new cyber fraud targeting corporates and precautions listed by MHA

New Delhi:

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) issued a nationwide advisory about a new sophisticated scam called "Boss scam", warning citizens about the fraud carried out by criminals impersonating workplace seniors through emails and messages.

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the centre issued an urgent nationwide advisory warning businesses about a highly sophisticated financial fraud.

This scam combines malicious software deployment with WhatsApp account hijacking to impersonate CEOs and senior executives. The criminals aim to trick subordinate finance teams into authorising high-value, fraudulent bank transfers.

"National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has observed an emerging trend in cybercrime referred to as the "Boss Scam" or CEO impersonation fraud. Cybercriminals are targeting high-ranking officials and executives by delivering malicious archives via email or WhatsApp under the guise of urgent regulatory compliance," the advisory said.

Modus Operandi: How the scam works

The command: The scammer uses a spoofed email address or fake WhatsApp profile to send urgent-sounding messages to the employees and portrays that it has come directly from the CEO or boss. They instruct the employee to quickly buy something or secretly transfer funds for an "urgent, confidential business deal."

Malware delivery: Fraudsters impersonate a regulatory authority like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to send an important compliance document or software containing malicious files via WhatsApp. When the employee opens the file, it installs malware on their device, allowing the hacker to hijack their email and steal data.

The contact hack: If a hacker fully takes over a device, they might covertly rename a boss or a senior's phone number in the victim's contact list with their own. They will then message the employee requesting urgent wire money transfers or financial data.

How the scam came to light

The warning comes amid a rise in incidents of executive impersonation fraud in India. In one recent high-profile case, former PM IK Gujral's son Naresh Gujral was defrauded of approximately Rs 7.8 crore through a messaging-app impersonation scheme targeting his company’s chief financial officer.

People who have been defrauded or approached by such criminals have been urged to immediately dial the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

14C alerts corporates

The centre advises corporate finance departments to disregard standalone WhatsApp messages or emails requesting urgent funds or account changes.

Authorities have directed staff to independently verify these instructions via direct voice calls or in-person confirmation to prevent impersonation fraud.

"Verification through a direct voice call or in-person confirmation may be done," the advisory said.

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with India TV Digital