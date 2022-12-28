Border row with Karnataka: 'Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, not to anyone's father', warns Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, not to anyone's father", says Fadnavis amid Border row

Border Row: Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that Mumbai belongs to the state and not to anyone's father. This statement of Fadnavis came in response to condemning the remarks of some leaders of Karnataka amid border row.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said the state's feelings will be conveyed to the Karnataka government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raising the issue in the House, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar (of Nationalist Congress Party) claimed Karnataka CM and ministers have been hurting Maharashtra's pride by their remarks and the Maharashtra government's response is not in the same coin.

Outrage over Madhu Swamy statement

“Law minister (of Karnataka) Madhu Swamy has demanded that Mumbai should be made a Union Territory. (Bharatiya Janata Party MLA) Laxman Savadi said Mumbai belongs to Karnataka and has rubbed salt on the Marathi people's wounds," Pawar said.

The NCP leader demanded that the chief minister condemn this in strong words. Fadnavis said, “Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and not to anyone's father. We will not tolerate anyone staking claim over Mumbai and we will put forth our feelings before the Karnataka government and Union home minister."

Request to reprimand "motormouths"

He said Union minister Shah will be requested to reprimand such “motormouths”. In a meeting between the chief ministers of the two states with Shah, it was decided that no fresh claim would be laid by any of the two parties, he said. “The comments by Karnataka MLAs or the Karnataka Congress president are contrary to what was decided. Will not tolerate any claim staked on Mumbai. We condemn this. We will send a letter (to Karnataka government) condemning these statements," Fadnavis said.

“(These comments) are not in line with what was decided in the meeting with the Union home minister. It will be brought to the notice of the Union home minister,” Fadnavis added. Amid the raging border dispute, both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state.

Highlights of the Resolution

The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) "every inch" of the land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, said the resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both the Houses. Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that not even a single village will be ceded to Maharashtra, as he condemned the resolution passed in the neighbouring state's legislature regarding the inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages.

He said the whole state is united on this issue, strongly condemns and opposes the resolution passed by the Maharashtra legislature.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai is part of Maharashtra and nobody can take it away from the state. He was talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises here in response to a query over Karnataka Law minister J C Madhuswamy's statement that Mumbai qualifies to be a Union Territory. The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

"I feel that we should not give importance to such ministers. Mumbai is part of Maharashtra and no one can take it away from Maharashtra," Thackeray said. Thackeray, a former state minister, also said that it is necessary that peace should be established between Maharashtra and Karnataka and law and order should be maintained.

Also Read | SIT to probe Disha Salian death case: Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta refuses traffic pilot vehicle, wishes to travel like common citizens

Latest India News