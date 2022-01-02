Bone-chilling cold wave makes life tough for people in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Bone-chilling cold wave makes life tough for people in Delhi, UP.

Highlights People facing adversities of winter in most parts of northern India

People sit around a fireplace in groups and warm themselves in chilling winter season

According to IMD, dense fog in few pockets is very likely over east Uttar Pradesh on Jan 2

With the continuous dip in temperature in the northern part of India including the national capital and Uttar Pradesh, the people especially the poor face the adversities of the winter in most parts of the region. The auto-drivers, tea sellers, job holders face their respective problems with severe winter being in common.

The people sit around a fireplace in groups and warm themselves in this chilling winter where people said the "body seems to freeze".

Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, an auto-driver from Ram Leela ground area of New Delhi said, "There is not much work, so we are sitting around the burning fire. We go out for work in the morning. There is a night curfew in place, so we do not have any commuters. There is not much fog but there is a cold wave."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog in a few pockets is very likely over east Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

An elderly man from the Munirka area of the national capital said, "Winter is reaching its peak. We are only warming ourselves up in front of the fire. It is our only support."

"We are poor, we do not have enough winter clothes. We are cleanliness workers, we do not have much money to buy clothes. We just sit in front of the fireplace. We work hard for our livelihood. All of the workers sit together and warm up in front of the fire," another elderly man who is also a cleanliness worker said.

Another auto-driver told media that the severity of the winter is such that the hands and feet seem to have frozen.

"The fingers are getting stiff due to the severe winter. Hands and feet seem to have frozen because of the winter," he said.

A tea seller said, "Winter is severe now but if I have to earn, I will have to bear this winter. People do come to the shop, but less in number because of the night curfew.

"The people from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad feel none different in this chilling winter.

A truck driver in the city said, "It is quite cold here. I feel cold even while driving. There is dense fog because of which we face problems while driving. The truck has to be run at a very slow pace.

"Residents from Kanpur said, "It is quite cold. We are facing a lot of problems. There is dense fog. We burn the roadside garbage and sit around the fire to get ourselves warm."

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: More rains for coastal Tamil Nadu, cold wave to continue in NW India: IMD

Latest India News