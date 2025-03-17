Bombay High Court discharges Gautam Adani in Rs 388 crore market violation case Market violation case: The case stemmed from concerns over regulatory compliance and financial transactions flagged during an investigation by the SFIO.

Market violation case: The Bombay High Court on Monday discharged Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Managing Director Rajesh Adani from a case related to alleged violations of market regulations involving approximately Rs 388 crore.

The High Court's single bench of Justice R N Laddha quashed the sessions court order and discharged the duo from the case.

In 2012, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) launched a case against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and its promoters, Gautam Adani and Rajesh Adani, filing a chargesheet against 12 persons, including the Adanis, accusing them of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

In 2019, the two industrialists filed a petition in the HC, seeking to quash a sessions court order of the same year refusing to discharge them from the case. In December 2019, the high court stayed the sessions court order and it was extended from time-to-time.

But a magistrate's court in Mumbai discharged them from the case in May 2014. The SFIO challenged the discharge order.

A sessions court in November 2019 set aside the magistrate's order and noted that the SFIO had made out a case of unlawful gain by the Adani Group.

The industrialists, in their petition in the HC, termed the sessions court order as "arbitrary and illegal".

(With PTI inputs)

