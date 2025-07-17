Bombay HC upholds constitutional validity of UAPA, dismisses petition challenging anti-terror law The petition was filed by Anil Baburao Bhele, who was issued a notice in 2020 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), stating that the law is in accordance with the Constitution and that the arguments presented by the petitioner lack merit.

The petition was filed by Anil Baburao Bhele, who was issued a notice in 2020 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. In his plea, Bhele had sought to declare the UAPA and Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (relating to sedition) as unconstitutional and demanded that they be struck down.

Senior advocate Prakash Ambedkar represented Bhele in court, arguing that UAPA is being misused to suppress freedom of expression.

Centre's counterargument

On behalf of the central government, Additional Solicitor General Sandesh Patil and advocate Chintan Shah opposed the petition. They argued that Bhele was summoned only as a witness in the case and therefore does not have the legal standing to challenge the constitutional validity of the law. They also pointed out that the UAPA has received the President’s assent and has been validly notified, making it a legitimate law.

Bombay HC finds UAPA constitutional

A division bench comprising Justice A S Gadkari and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale ruled that the UAPA is entirely constitutional. The bench observed that the petitioner’s arguments lacked any substantial basis.

Delivering the judgment, the court said the UAPA conforms with the Constitution. The challenge raised in the petition has failed. Hence, the petition is dismissed.

The court’s decision sends a clear message regarding the ongoing debate over the UAPA. With this ruling, the Bombay High Court has taken a firm stance in support of the law’s constitutionality, reinforcing its legal standing amid growing criticism and public discourse.