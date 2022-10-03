BREAKING: Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF fighter jets scrambled

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Security agencies monitoring the plane, added sources.

Indian Air Force jets scrambled on Monday after reports came about a ‘bomb threat’ onboard China-bound Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, said sources. The plane is now moving towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane, added sources.

The report about the possibility of a bomb on board came from security agencies in Delhi which triggered an alert. Subsequently, the permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

Indian Air Traffic Control shared information about the bomb threat when the China-bound plane entered Indian airspace. IAF Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the flight, sources told news agency ANI.

