Bomb threat mail sent to Punjab and Haryana High Court, police launch probe

Chandigarh:

A bomb threat was received via email at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, prompting an immediate and serious response from authorities.

Following the alert, the Chandigarh Police, along with its Operation Cell, Quick Response Team (QRT), Rescue Team, and the Fire Department, rushed to the scene. Senior officials are also present, and the entire High Court premises have been evacuated as precautionary checks and security sweeps are underway.

