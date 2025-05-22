Bomb threat mail sent to Punjab and Haryana High Court, police launch probe

Advertisement
Punjab and Haryana High Court receives bomb threat email. The Chandigarh Police have reached the spot and conducting search operation.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : File Photo
Reported ByPuneet Pareenja  Edited ByArushi Jaiswal  
Chandigarh:

A bomb threat was received via email at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, prompting an immediate and serious response from authorities.

Following the alert, the Chandigarh Police, along with its Operation Cell, Quick Response Team (QRT), Rescue Team, and the Fire Department, rushed to the scene. Senior officials are also present, and the entire High Court premises have been evacuated as precautionary checks and security sweeps are underway.

The story is being updated. 

