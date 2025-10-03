Bomb threat emails trigger alarm in Tirupati; police launch intensive search operation The police inspected the RTC bus stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Kapila Tirutham and Govindarajula Swamy temple areas. They also checked the residential complexes of judges and court premises.

Tirupati:

Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati is on high alert following threats of bomb blasts across the city. The police and bomb disposal squads conducted intensive inspections in several areas of Tirupati.

The police received two suspicious emails from unknown sources. The emails contained threats claiming that ISI and former LTTE militants are conspiring from Tamil Nadu. They threatened to detonate RDX explosives in four areas of Tirupati.

Police conduct search operation

The police inspected the RTC bus stand, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Kapila Tirutham and Govindarajula Swamy temple areas. They also checked the residential complexes of judges and court premises.

In view of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Tirupati on October 6, inspections were carried out at the Agriculture College helipad. Similarly, bomb disposal teams searched Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor, Tirumala and Srikalahasti temples.

Devotees have expressed concern over the threat. So far, no bomb has been found and the threat is being considered a hoax.

Bomb threat in Hyderabad

Earlier on Sunday, a bomb threat targeting the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) prompted an immediate security response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police. Authorities have since confirmed the threat was a hoax.

An anonymous email, received around 6 am, claimed that explosives had been planted at the airport as well as in several schools across Hyderabad. In response, security teams conducted extensive anti-sabotage checks throughout the airport premises.

Following a thorough search, officials confirmed that no explosives were found and airport operations continued without disruption.

Acting on a formal complaint, RGIA police registered a case and launched a probe to identify and trace the source of the threatening email.