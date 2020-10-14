Hoax bomb threat to Tamil stars Dhanush, Vijayakanth

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bomb threats to Dhanush and Vijayakanth in Chennai

Houses of Tamil stars Dhanush and Vijayakanth in Chennai were searched on Tuesday after the actors reported of receiving bomb threats. Following the searches, the police found it to be a hoax. According to the details, the police control room had received two anonymous calls, informing them of bombs being placed inside Dhanush's Abhiramapuram house in Chennai and Vijayakanth's house in Virugambakkam.

Later, it was revealed that both the calls had been made by the same person who had made a fake bomb threat call to actor Surya a few months ago.

Police are now trying to track the caller who made the call and investigations are on to know who really made the call.

A couple of weeks back, actor Suriya’s office in Chennai had also received a hoax bomb threat.

A few months earlier, a mentally challenged minor boy issued a hoax bomb threat to Rajinikanth’s residence. After knowing about the minor boy’s condition, Rajinikanth had offered to help the family financially and he also promised to help with the boy’s educational expenses.

