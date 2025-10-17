Bomb threat at Vice President Radhakrishnan's Chennai residence deemed hoax by police After receiving the email threat at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, a team including experts from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog was sent to the Vice President’s home to conduct a thorough search.

A bomb threat was issued at the Poes Garden residence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in Chennai on Thursday. The police, however, said on Friday that the warning seems to be a hoax.

After receiving the email threat at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, a team including experts from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog was sent to the Vice President’s home to conduct a thorough search.

"The threat appears to be a hoax," said a police official.

Chennai police have been getting numerous similar email threats over the past month and are working to identify the person responsible.

Student sends bomb threat to avoid exams

A bomb threat email sent to Vishal Bharti Public School in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Thursday led to panic and emergency response, only to be later identified as a hoax. Police revealed that the sender was a student who wanted to skip exams.

The school principal received the alarming email, prompting a call to the Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Soon after, multiple police teams arrived and implemented standard safety measures. The school premises were evacuated as Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and Fire Department teams carried out a detailed search.

“A case was registered, and during the investigation, the cyber team traced the origin of the e-mail to a juvenile,” said a senior police officer. “The juvenile was apprehended and during questioning, he admitted to sending the threatening mail because he was afraid of exams and wanted the school to declare a holiday,” the officer added.

No suspicious item found

No suspicious items were found during the search, and authorities confirmed it was a false alarm. Police have taken necessary action and are dealing with the matter as per legal procedures involving juveniles.