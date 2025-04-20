Bomb threat at Puducherry CM's residence sparks panic, declared hoax after investigation A bomb threat at Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy's residence, later found to be a hoax, sparked panic and led to an extensive search by authorities.

Puducherry:

In a shocking incident that sent shockwaves through Puducherry, an anonymous individual sent an email threatening a bomb at the residence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. The threat, which also mentioned the presence of bombs at two nearby hotels in the Delarshpet area, led to a swift response from the police and bomb disposal squads.

On receiving the alarming email on Saturday, hotel management immediately informed the authorities. Within minutes, a team of cybercrime investigators and bomb disposal experts, along with search dogs, were dispatched to the Chief Minister's residence and the two hotels mentioned in the email.

The search operation lasted for over three hours, with officers scouring every inch of the premises. Despite the extensive investigation, no explosives or any suspicious objects were found. During the search of the CM's residence, it was confirmed that N. Rangasamy was away at a temple for prayers, which further reassured authorities about the situation.

Police have since concluded that the bomb threat was a hoax, causing unnecessary panic. The authorities have registered a case and have ramped up their efforts to trace the individual responsible for sending the threatening email.

While the situation was eventually resolved without any danger, the incident has raised concerns about the increasing number of bomb threats being reported in recent days. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.

(PTI inputs)