Bois Locker Room: Swati Maliwal raises 'fundamental concerns' that lead to obscene chat groups

Bois Locker Room: Swati Maliwal praises girls for for exposing dirty chats

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, has cheered the girls for exposing the dirty and lewd chats on Instagram account that goes by the name of Bois Locker Room. The chat room came to light on Sunday night, after few people posted images of the group chats on Twitter. Maliwal also said that telling the girls to be over precautious or asking them to stay home after dark is not the solution to the problem.

"Delhi Police is investigating the matter. One person has been taken in remand who was the admin of the group while other members of the group are beung questioned," Maliwal said.

"I request people to come forward if they are involved in any such group on any social media platform. Even if you are a silent observer in such groups you are still committing a crime. All such groups should be immediately shut down," she further added.

She also said that parents have a major role to play in this problem. "There is a clear need for the parents to know what their kids are doing."

She raised the concern that the girls who brought light to this group are being criticized on social media. "This is a fundamental problem in our society, we keep telling our girls to stay careful but we never have such conversation with our boys," Maliwal said.

Maliwal talked highly of the girls who exposed this group and said that they have shown the real act of bravery in this matter. "Some of them might not even have the support of their parents in doing so, but they still came forward. I would urge everyone to please take inspiration from this and come forward and report any such incidents that they might come across on social media," Maliwal said.

India TV also spoke to Instagram user Haris Khan who said that the motive behind exposing the group was setting an example so that people know of the repercussions when they think of doing these kinds of things in the future.

Instagram on Tuesday said the objectionable content related to the Bois Locker Room chat group has been removed. "We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it," said a Facebook spokesperson.

A juvenile has been apprehended by the police in connection with the matter. As per officials, the WCD will work with the Directorate of Education to chalk out a strategy to curb such incidents.

"Every child has access to cellphones these days. It is worrisome that such incidents could not be curbed by schools and even parents. The WCD department will partner with DoE to chalk out a strategy to curb such incidents and counsel students," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last December, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that schools and colleges in the national capital will sensitise students to respect women.

He had said Delhi government schools and colleges would make male students take a pledge to respect women.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage