DCW issues notices to Instagram, Delhi Police over objectionable 'Bois Locker Room' chats on girls

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-moto cognizance of a group called "Bois Locker Room" operational on Instagram which comprises several hundred members, it said. The DCW said the group was being used for sharing objectionable photos of minor girls and young women many times with their personal information. "The members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques of raping women and gang-raping minors. Several other illegal acts and comments have been made on the group," the DCW said.

The commission has instituted an inquiry into the matter. It has sought details from Instagram and the Delhi Police.

