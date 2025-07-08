Boeing Dreamliner among safest aircraft, more than 1,000 flying worldwide: Air India to PAC Air India CEO Campbell Wilson also attended the Parliament House for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in New Delhi. Some members of the Opposition parties have demanded a special audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

New Delhi:

Air India has reportedly asserted before the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the Boeing Dreamliner remains "one of the safest aircraft in operation" globally, even as scrutiny intensifies following the tragic crash of Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives. According to media reports, the airline stated that more than 1,000 Dreamliners are currently operational worldwide.

As per reports, the PAC meeting, which was initially scheduled to focus on airport levy charges, shifted dramatically in tone and agenda after the June 12 crash of Air India’s London-bound Flight AI 171. The aircraft had lost control shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad and crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel building, killing all 241 passengers and crew on board, along with 19 people on the ground.

Top aviation officials face PAC

Air India CEO Wilson Campbell appeared before the panel, alongside top officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Representatives from leading private carriers including IndiGo and Akasa Air were also in attendance, as lawmakers questioned aviation authorities and operators about safety, accountability, and emergency response systems.

What did BJP MP Jagdambika Pal say?

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that air safety was the most discussed issue in the PAC meeting. "In the meeting, we talked about the Buddhist Circuit. There are very important places that are significant in Buddhism. All countries and places significant to Buddhism will be interconnected. Airfare hikes were also discussed, especially the ones post-Pahalgam terror attack and during Maha Kumbh... Air safety was the most discussed issue... The black box investigation of the Ahmedabad plane crash is currently underway, and the Dreamliner is supposed to be one of the safest aircraft," Pal added.

AAIM submits preliminary report

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other authorities. According to sources, the crash protection module (CPM) from one of the black boxes was retrieved, and the data was successfully downloaded on June 25 at the AAIB Lab in Delhi. To verify the data, an identical unit known as a "golden chassis" was used.

Probe team includes global experts

The investigation is being led by the AAIB Director General and includes experts from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the US-based National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is the designated investigation body from the country of the aircraft's design. Aviation medicine and air traffic control experts are also part of the team.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ