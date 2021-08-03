Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bodies of 2 sisters found hanging in Navi Mumbai flat

Bodies of 2 sisters found hanging in Navi Mumbai flat

Mumbai Police broke open a flat's door lock and found two women hanging from a ceiling.

PTI PTI
Navi Mumbai Published on: August 03, 2021 9:15 IST
sisters commit suicide
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai Police broke open a flat's door lock and found two women hanging from a ceiling.

The bodies of two sisters were found hanging in a decomposed condition in their flat in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, a police official said. The incident came to light on Monday when neighbours of the deceased - Laxmi Panthari (33) and her sister Sneha Panthari (26) - complained of foul smell emanating from their flat in a housing society in Airoli's Sector 10 and contacted the police, he said.

"The police broke open the flat's door lock and found the women hanging from a ceiling," the official from Rabale police station said.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the sisters hanged themselves. A case of accidental death has been registered, he said. The official said the two women, who used to take private tuitions in their house, seldom mixed with neighbours.

They lost their father some years back and their mother had committed suicide, he added.

According to the police, the two women were last seen on Friday. Further investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

Also Read: Denied Rs 50 for buying alcohol, juvenile stabs two friends, held

Also Read: Mumbai: ICICI Bank's assistant manager killed by debt-ridden branch's ex-manager in robbery attempt

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X