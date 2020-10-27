Image Source : PTI 5 dead as two boats capsize in Bengal's Murshidabad

At least five people were killed after two boats capsized in West Bengal on Monday. According to the police, the incident was reported from Murshidabad in the state, where two country boats capsized in a water body. The bodies of those dead were later fished out of Dumni water body, a senior police officer said.

All were residents of Beldanga, the police said, adding the incident took place around 5:15 PM.

The two boats were carrying around 10 people each for Durga idol immersion, he said.

"Divers are still looking if there is anybody else in the water. Police and disaster management department personnel are working together. We will look into the matter," the officer said.

